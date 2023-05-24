Have you ever been watching an action adventure movie and you see where the main characters have to resort to some unbelievable scheme to have a successful outcome?
I have too.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Have you ever been watching an action adventure movie and you see where the main characters have to resort to some unbelievable scheme to have a successful outcome?
I have too.
But more than likely, whatever transpired up on the screen was fictional, made up, the result of the screenwriter’s inventive imagination.
I just read the book “Saved,” about what war reporter Benjamin Hall went through to get out of Ukraine after the vehicle he was riding in was bombed, and he was the only survivor out of five people who were in the vehicle.
What Hall – who lost the lower half of his right leg, part of his left hand, his left foot and was burned over 40 percent of his body – had to endure, what the people who went in to rescue him and extract him from Ukraine had to go through was, well, stuff you see in Hollywood films. But this was excruciatingly real!
Do yourself a favor and read this book. I guarantee you will not be disappointed.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.