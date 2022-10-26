I’m an expert.
Yup.
I’m an expert.
Yup.
In a Newsweek article titled, “Worst Places to Survive a Nuclear War in the U.S.,” one of the “experts” stated the “best place to be during a nuclear attack is in a place where you are not affected by direct effects such as heat and blast.”
Duh!
Even I know that. So does that make me an expert?
Anyway, as stupid as this article is, stating the obvious, my wife and I talked about what we’d do if we had warning that an attack was coming, since Yuma is a likely target, being home to Marine Corps Air Station Yuma and U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground.
We decided we’d pack up the dog, our cats, tortoises and head east, with the final destination being the desert somewhere around Ajo.
I think I once said we’d head for the Kofa Mountains north of Yuma, but my wife pointed out that YPG is still in close proximity, and you have to travel through YPG to get there.
That makes her an expert too.
