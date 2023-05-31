There was an entertaining story the other day on the news, that talked about people being asked which movie they would most like to watch for the very first time again.
The results were interesting, to say the least. Among the movies submitted were, “The Wizard of Oz,” “The Matrix,” “The Dark Knight,” “A Beautiful Mind,” “The Sixth Sense,” “Avatar,” “Mean Girls,” “Polar Express,” “Jurassic Park,” “Blair Witch Project” and “Pulp Fiction.”
I asked my wife, and she said “Schindler’s List.”
I then ran what seemed like an unending reel of movies I’ve seen through my head and, believe it or not, came up with “American Graffiti.” L-o-v-e that movie!
It was not an easy choice, however, since the top contenders included “The Bad News Bears” (the original), the first Pirates of the Caribbean movie, “The Curse of the Black Pearl,” “Top Gun Maverick,” “42,” “Patton,” “The Karate Kid (original),” “Remember the Titans,” “Open Range,” “Green Book,” “The Longest Day,” “Rocky” and FX’s “A Christmas Carol.”
What can I say? I’m easily entertained.