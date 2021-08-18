Have you seen the television commercial where a guy’s smartphone detected he’d been in a car crash and “prompted him to call emergency services.”
So, his phone knew he’d been in a crash.
OK, that’s cool.
This is even cooler, or maybe Twilight Zoneish would be more appropriate.
While my wife and I were doing yard work recently, trimming a hedge, one of the cut branches pierced my right forearm. There was bleeding, but it was not that serious, and I went on trimming and cleaning, dabbing the blood, trimming and cleaning, dabbing the blood, blah, blah, blah.
A short while later, I figured I should take my iPhone out of my back pocket so it wouldn’t over heat.
When I pulled the phone out, the screen looked a little odd. Upon further inspection, on the screen was the definition for “iodine.”
Whoa!
That was, well, pretty freaky. When I was growing up, my mom used iodine on my boo boos! I’m just glad my phone didn’t call my mom to apply it this time.