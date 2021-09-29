Tomorrow night, the Yuma Sun hosts the “20 Under 40 Rising Star” event, in which the Yuma Sun and NexGen will honor, well, 20 people under 40 years old who are rising stars.
One of those 20 is the Yuma Sun’s Jackson Ramer.
All I can say is, Jackson is so deserving.
He does his job with passion and enthusiasm, and if I’m wrong Jackson, I apologize, but I’ve also seen him fall in love with Yuma – which I’m sure has a lot to do with his being able to play golf 365 days a year.
The bottom line is we are lucky to have him here at the newspaper.
Which brings me to this. People, once upon a time, the Sun’s sports department was comprised of a sports editor and three writers. Today, it’s a one-man show – Jackson Ramer.
And this cat busts his butt to give e-v-e-r-y-o-n-e the best coverage he can, without killing himself in the process!
All of that being said, Jackson, congratulations on your recognition. It’s well deserved. Oh, and go Gators!