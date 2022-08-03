Take me out to the ballgame ...
I don’t think so.
My wife and I attended a Diamondbacks game recently to cheer on our favorite MLB team, and we made an, um, disturbing discovery – you don’t have to bother bringing any cash with you!
Seriously.
We should’ve seen it coming when we ordered our tickets online – there is no longer an option to print them. Nope. You have to have an “app” on your phone and you show them your phone at the gate. So if you aren’t tech savvy, you’re out of luck, I guess.
Then we wanted two hot dogs and two sodas. I pulled out a fistful of cash, and the dude waiting on us said they don’t take cash.
Seriously?
Yup. Plastic only.
And the vendors in the stands? You guessed it. Plastic only. They carry portable gizmos to make the transaction.
Unbelievable.
Then our team went one step too far and traded away David Peralta.
I suppose I could adjust to the innovations, but trading Peralta?
That’s strike three.
