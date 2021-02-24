The website Trivia Genius, recently asked the question, “Do You Remember These Classic Saturday Morning Cartoons?”
My little brother and I watched a lot of Saturday morning cartoons. But the cartoons listed by this website missed the mark.
The five shows listed were, “Looney Tunes,” “Scooby Doo,” “Tom and Jerry,” “Yogi Bear,” and “Popeye the Sailor.”
Back in the day, as they say, there was no Scooby Doo. It came along after my brother and I spent mornings eating Sugar Smacks in front of the television. And Tom and Jerry was a weekday evening show, as was Yogi Bear. And the only time we saw Popeye was during the “Wallace and Ladmo” show on weekday afternoons.
Instead my brother and I were big fans of “Johnny Quest,” “The Jetsons,” “Roger Ramjet,” and a science fiction puppet show called “Fireball XL5,” with commander Steve Zodiak.
Of course we watched Bugs Bunny and his buddies, too, like The Roadrunner and his ill-fated rival, Wile E. Coyote, and my favorite, Foghorn Leghorn.
Ah yes, simpler, more innocent times.