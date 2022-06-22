Check my forehead.
Is the word “stupid” printed there?
Let me explain. Because of health reasons, I’m now almost exclusively drinking water, and let’s be honest, something flavorful every now and then would be nice, right?
So the other day I was stupid enough to purchase “flavored” water after seeing an advertisement for this new product. The “flavors” include watermelon, cherry, pineapple, etc. It was pretty intriguing. Then again, maybe the words “water infused with (pick the flavor) essence” on each bottle should have been the give away.
Anyway, I found this product at the grocery store and bought each of the flavors.
I started with the cherry, and I was so disappointed. My mind was ready for this burst of cherry flavor, and there was hardly anything. I moved on to the pineapple. Same thing. And the watermelon. It was worse. This is such a scam, I said to myself.
On the side of each bottle it says zero calories, zero fat, zero sodium and zero carbs.
Maybe it should also say zero taste.