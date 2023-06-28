My dad used to say, “Don’t come running to me if you cut yourself.”
And for the most part, I didn’t have to.
Fast forward to Saturday.
I’m working on my sprinkler system, re-wiring some valves, and as I’m about to cut off the insulation on a length of 12-strand thermostat wire, I tell myself, “This could go south in a hurry. I can’t let the blade get away from me, especially when I’ve got two fingers dangling down there beneath the wire.”
Well, as you might guess, the knife got away from me and the blade sliced open the end of my ring finger. Blood was gushing, I uttered something not very nice, and my wife, who was a short distance away, asked if I needed anything. I said, “Yes, some Band-Aids.”
She said, “A Band-Aid?”
I said, “No, Band-Aids.”
She said, “OK. Apply direct pressure.”
I did, and while I waited for the Band-Aids to arrive, I thought to myself, I really, really hope my dad isn’t looking down right now.
