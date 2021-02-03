When I was away at college, it was always a great day when I’d go the campus post office and find a card in my box, indicating I had received a package too large for said box, and find out it was a “care package” from my mom.
Oh yeah!
To put it bluntly, it was akin to Christmas morning! No, I’m not exaggerating. Inside those boxes I’d find, among other things, my mom’s homemade cookies, brownies, or peanut brittle or sometimes a dozen of her empanadas. Other times, it was packets of hot chocolate mix, a few pairs of thick warm socks, or a new gloves; and copies of the hometown newspaper so I could catch up on all of the “gossip” in little ‘ol Parker.
Well, the other day I got home and found the U.S. Post Office had left a box on my front step from my mom.
It was a care package, alright, but there wasn’t anything delicious inside.
Nope, she sent me six new face masks.
My, how times have changed.