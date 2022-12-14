A website called Trivia Genius, posted an article in which it recomm-ends 12 movies to watch for the 12 Days of Christmas
“… treat yourself to a dozen movies that’ll leave you merrier than a partridge in a pear tree,” it states.
And, “these films are as much a part of the season as mistletoe and carols.”
Apparently we have vastly different tastes.
I don’t believe the movie “Krampus,” which is on their list, will leave you merrier than a partridge in a pear tree. It’s not on my list, nor are “Tangerine” or “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” which are not as traditional as mistletoe.
So, since today starts the 12 days countdown, tonight we’ll start by watching “Christmas Vacation.”
And after that:
2. “Scrooged”
3. “Christmas Story”
4. “Santa Claus: The Movie”
5. “Frosty the Snowman”
6. “Almost Christmas”
7. “White Christmas”
8. “Fred Claus”
9. The 1960 episode of the Andy Griffith Show, “Christmas Story”
10. FX’s “A Christmas Carol”
11. “A Charlie Brown Christmas”
And on the 12h day, “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
