Did any of you see the Spring 2021 issue of “Raising Yuma Families,” which appeared in Sunday’s Yuma Sun?
If you didn’t, among the features in the magazine was the Design An Ad 2021 layout, showcasing the work of students in grades first through eighth who designed advertisements for businesses of their choosing.
I bring this up because, well, I looked over all of the ads, and I was genuinely impressed.
Especially with a seventh grader from Centennial Middle School, Victoria Contreras, who had two ads published, one for Amberly’s Place, the other for the Humane Society of Yuma. All I can say is, we need to keep an eye on this young artist and be ready to offer her a job when the time comes.
And, Kingston Khali, also a seventh grader at Centennial, got my attention with his ad for the Yuma Sun, in which he used the slogan, “The place where all the boomers get their news!”
That’s catchy but I’m wondering, how does Khali even know what a boomer is?