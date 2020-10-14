An advertisement on television right now for disposable diapers says, “Parent like a pro,” with diapers that have “Pro level leak protection.”
I couldn’t help but wonder, what exactly is “pro parenting?” And what in the world is “pro level leak protection?”
I also find an automobile manufacturer’s ad for a new model SUV puzzling, in that it starts out showing the vehicle traveling down a highway, then off the highway, over a creek, along a mountain path … all leading up to a reunion with the family dog.
That begs the question, just how far did the family travel before they realized Fido wasn’t in the car? It’s make believe, but if you have any common sense, you have to wonder who thought up this scenario? I mean, they sure aren’t parenting like a pro, right?
And an insurance company ad shows Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers playing fetch with his dog until Rodgers rifles the ball out of sight. His dog looks up at Rodgers, and lays back down.
That one made me laugh.