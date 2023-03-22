As most of you already know, I’m a Green Bay Packers fan.
I’ve been a fan since I was, well, born (my dad was from Wisconsin so it was kind of bred into us), and I live and die with each win and loss.
But please, everyone, quit asking me if I’m going to miss having Aaron Rodgers at quarterback next season.
I could not care less. I’m tired of the drama, the weirdness, the “it’s all about me” crap.
Yes, he’s considered one of the greatest. I, however, don’t share that opinion because there have been too many NFC playoff games lost with Aaron at quarterback – since his one and only Super Bowl win (2010), the Packers are 0-4 in conference championship games, have one divisional playoff win, and dating back to when he took over under center, the Packers have missed the playoffs six times.
Yes, Jordan Love is not the answer, but neither is Aaron Rodgers.
Don’t let the Lambeau Field door hit you in the butt on the way out, Aaron.
