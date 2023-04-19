When I was taking Driver’s Education in high school, our instructor, Mr. Siebert, said over and over and over again, “If you’re getting behind the wheel of an automobile, you have to not only put the automobile in gear, but your brain, too! You have to think!”
I have never forgotten those words.
I only wish the tons of drivers I see out on the roads today had had Mr. Siebert, because it’s quite obvious that not one of them is thinking about what they are doing.
I’ve lost track of the number of drivers in the far right lane, and at the last second, decide they need to be the left turn lane, and no matter how many lanes they need two cross, they just barge on through, causing drivers in those already occupied lanes, to slam on the brakes to avoid a collision.
My gosh, do these drivers not think ahead about where they are going and what they need to do to get there? I don’t think so.