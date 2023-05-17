Every morning when I walk outside to pick up my copy of the Yuma Sun, I glance over at my next-door neighbor’s driveway.
Every morning when I walk outside to pick up my copy of the Yuma Sun, I glance over at my next-door neighbor’s driveway.
What I’m looking for is his patrol vehicle. My neighbor is a sergeant with the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office.
And when I see his vehicle parked in his driveway, I actually breathe a little sigh of relief. No, seriously, I do. It may sound silly, but I do so because I know he’s made it home safely from another shift, and that makes me feel pretty good.
But this is not about me. No, this is about National Police Week 2023, which is going on right now.
According to nleomf.org, in 1962, President Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15 falls, as National Police Week.
That being said, I urge you to give every man or woman who wears a badge a gesture of gratitude, maybe a simple thumbs up, and pray that they make it home from every shift, safely.
