You have to feel sorry for People Magazine.
I do. I am embarras-sed for it also.
What I’m talking about is the the Jan. 10, 2022 issue that hit the newsstands with the cover story, “Betty White Turns 100!”
As most of us know by now, the iconic actress passed away on Dec. 31, 17 days short of her 100th birthday.
The magazine article includes an interview with the actress, photographs and testimonials, toasting “the Golden Girl.”
Obviously, People Magazine didn’t think the actress would not make it to her centenary celebration.
And why wouldn’t they? Betty White was in perfect health, making television appearances, doing interviews. There were no signs of an impending stroke, which would lead to her death six days later on New Year’s Eve.
Still, I don’t know, maybe someone in an editors meeting should have floated the idea that this could happen. I’m sure if someone did, they were told to they were being ridiculous.
But, to quote Euripides, “No one can confidently say that he will be living tomorrow.”