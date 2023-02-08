LeBron James was 36 points shy of becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer heading into the Lakers’ game at home last night against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Courtside seats were pretty pricey if you wanted to see LeBron make history inside Crypto.com Arena – $75,000 each.
Back in the day, Yuma Sun sportswriters Tom Jolliff and Bob Romantic and myself went to watch the Suns play the Bulls and Michael Jordan. Bob was a h-u-g-e Jordan fan.
We paid $10 each for pretty good, lower level seats.
During warmups, Bob went to the concession stand, the game started before he got back, and in those first few moments, Air Jordan smacked his right arm against the backboard, and was done for the night.
When Bob got back he asked where Jordan was? We didn’t want to break the news to him, but we did, and needless to say we made an early exit and headed home.
If I was paying $75,000 to watch LeBron, I wouldn’t leave my seat, even to go to the bathroom.