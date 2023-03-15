A recent road trip with my brother and my wife was nothing short of enlighten-ing.
Maybe even a little concerning.
Here’s the deal.
My brother is a high school English teacher, and while we talked about how life is changing right in front of us, he said the students in his four periods of classes do not know how to write cursive – or read it.
He said he wrote an assignment on the wipe board, in cursive, and the students asked him what it said.
Oh my gosh!
Then my wife revealed that at her work, she said “a quarter till” recently when someone in her office asked what time it was, meaning of course 15 minutes to the top of the hour. And nobody knew what she meant. Nobody.
Here’s the clincher, although I do find this a bit humorous. When a physician in my wife’s office mentioned that actress Raquel Welch had passed away, he was met with blank stares.
My oh my what a changing world we are indeed living in.
