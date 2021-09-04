I recently had the privilege of doing a ride-along with Yuma County Sheriff’s Office Cpl. Matt Felix as he patrolled the Colorado River between Hidden Shores and the Yuma County-La Paz County line.
If you saw yesterday’s edition of the Yuma Sun, you saw the photos from that assignment on A1.
While I, well, thoroughly enjoyed the ride, I also came away with a new appreciation for what Matt and whoever else is patrolling with him go through during that shift.
Not only do they have to enforce the law or laws, as they apply to boaters, but they also have to be diplomats.
Matt has this down to a “T.”
I watched him approach boaters and massive party groups on sand bars, and to a person they greeted him like a long lost friend.
In today’s climate, as it relates to police and the public, that speaks volumes.
Anyway, here we are, at the start of Labor Day weekend, and I’m hoping everyone stays safe, and Matt, make sure you come home safe too.