While I was growing up in Parker, there were three words my friends and I never, ever used in the summer – “It’s too hot.”
Honestly, we played baseball, rode bicycles and skateboards, built forts, walked downtown to the Rexall Drugstore for a 15-cent Coke and a Mr. Goodbar, and stopped by the newsstand to check out the new Hot Rod or Car Craft magazine before walking back home – all in the heat of the day.
And “heat of the day” is putting it mildly. Once, my best friend’s mother, Esther Beaver, appeared on the television quiz show “What’s My Line,” because she was the mayor of Parker, which became infamous for having the hottest daily temperature in the nation nine days in a row.
So, it goes without saying that summers in Parker – and Arizona – have been hot for a long, long time.
All of which makes me chuckle when I read about how the state’s tourism is suffering from news reports about how hot it is in Arizona.