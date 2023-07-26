While I was growing up in Parker, there were three words my friends and I never, ever used in the summer – “It’s too hot.”

Honestly, we played baseball, rode bicycles and skateboards, built forts, walked downtown to the Rexall Drugstore for a 15-cent Coke and a Mr. Goodbar, and stopped by the newsstand to check out the new Hot Rod or Car Craft magazine before walking back home – all in the heat of the day.

