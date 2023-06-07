America’s new spelling bee champion is Dev Shaw, an eighth grader from Florida.
He correctly spelled “psammophile” to take the crown last week in the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee in National Harbor, Maryland.
Psammophile. Seriously?
Of course, that was after Dev earlier knocked out “easier” words, like “chiromancy,” “schistorrhachis” and “aegagrus.”
I would not have had a clue how to even begin to spell any of those “words.” No clue, none, because I am a terrible, terrible speller. Spell check has saved my butt I don’t know how many times.
As a matter of fact, I’m such a bad speller that when I landed my first job as a reporter at The Arizona Daily Sun newspaper in Flagstaff, the typesetters, who had to turn my type-written stories (this was before the newspaper industry went totally computerized and we wrote all of our stories on typewriters; you remember what a typewriter is, right?) into a format that could be used on the press, gave me a dikshonary for Christmas.
Oops, make that dictionary.
