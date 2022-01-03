Here’s a story that will, well, astound some of you.
During a conver-sation with my brother, who teaches freshman English at Thatcher High School over in the eastern side of Arizona, he mentioned that his students don’t know how to write cursive.
In fact, they don’t even know how to read it.
How did he make this discovery?
He writes his assignments on the white board, in cursive, and his students tell him they can’t read them.
So, he got those green, cursive writing alphabet charts – you know the ones I’m talking about, right, the ones our teachers used to have displayed over the blackboard – put them up and told his students, “Figure it out.”
I did some checking and found out that some of the schools in the Yuma area do not teach cursive writing any longer, so it’s no surprise that kids have no idea what it’s all about. They can sure use a cellphone, by golly, but the art of writing, actually writing, is, well, going away or already gone.