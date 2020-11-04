Do I have the word “SUCKER” tattooed on my forehead?
I must.
My wife entrusts me to prepare the potatoes when she’s making Sunday breakfast, when the menu includes hash browns or just plain ol’ fried potatoes.
Hash browns are easy. We have what I’ll call a power tool for that. But when it involves fried potatoes, I have to chop the spuds, and being no chef, it takes me a while.
So, I saw this gadget on TV, into which you just load a potato or an onion, and as it says on the box, ”Just squeeze and chop.” It can’t get any easier, right?
Wrong.
I purchased the gadget, and let me tell you, the “full size” onion in the illustration must actually be the size of a golf ball. No full size anything will fit, unless you slice it up first, and make sure they are thin slices because this gadget also jams up!
I guess it’s like my dad always told me, “If it’s too good to be true, it is.”