So, I’m assuming most of us have seen one of the Hollywood master-pieces about the end of the planet Earth, ranging from “Armageddon” and “Deep Impact,” to “Night of the Comet” and “Meteor.”
Whether you enjoyed watching those end of life as we know it tales or thought them to be utterly ridiculous, brace yourselves, because I’m afraid another one, even bigger – literally – might soon be coming down the pike.
I’m talking about a story I saw on the internet at timeout.com, titled, “Bizarre news story of the day: Jupiter apparently ‘eats’ other planets.”
Quoting from an article in the journal Astronomy and Astrophysics, the story states, “A new report suggests that the King of Planets has the remains of other planets hidden inside it.”
This has to have Hollywood writers drooling, with Jupiter gobbling up its closest neighbor, Mars, and Earth next on the menu.
No fear, though, we’ll just bring Bruce Willis, Clint Eastwood, Tommy Lee Jones and some other surviving make believe space jockeys out of retirement to save mankind – again.