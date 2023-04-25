At Christmas, it’s kind of a tradition at the Yuma Sun to purchase tamales from a friend of one of the associates.
The reason the associates continue purchasing the tamales, year after year, is they are awesome! Oh yeah! The green chile cheese is my favorite.
My wife also brings home tamales from her work. This past Christmas she brought home what are known as green corn tamales. They were almost as good as the ones my mom makes.
And we have an associate in house who makes cheese cakes, including a new one on the menu – key lime and jalapeño.
Ah, but I might not get a chance to ever try that one, or any another, or any more the tamales for that matter.
Apparently, in Arizona, it’s illegal for folks to make such things in their homes and sell them. Yup. I read that in a story out of the state capitol.
So many other things we could be clamping down on, and tamales are in the crosshairs? Unbelievable.