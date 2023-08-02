Did you read Cesar Neyoy’s recent story about “ghost smugglers?”
Apparently, if you drive into Mexico, there is a chance a drug smuggler will hide an illegal substance in your vehicle, along with a GPS tracking device, and if you make it across the border, the smuggler or smugglers will track down your vehicle to retrieve their goods.
Back in the day when I was a dirt track racer, we’d spend Sunday afternoons in the winter at the Zorros De Los Desiertos track south of San Luis, Mexico, and stop for dinner at a restaurant called Los Buffalos on the return trip before crossing the border back into the United States.
Once while returning, the racer in front of me, a “friend” of mine, told the customs officer that he should probably check out the guy behind him.
It was funny only because it had a happy ending – I didn’t wind up in secondary.
I’m thinking in today’s climate, that is not something our customs agents want anyone joking about.