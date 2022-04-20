I received an email from a site called Travel Trivia.
The headline article was titled, “9 Things You Never Knew About Cruise Ships.”
Ninth on the list was this tidbit, “A Replica of the Titanic Is Under Construction.”
As bizarre as it sounds, it’s true.
An Australian businessman is creating a fully functioning replica of the ill-fated RMS Titanic that sank in April 1912 during its maiden voyage after hitting an iceberg in the North Atlantic Ocean.
And supposedly, when Titanic II launches, its maiden voyage will follow the same route as its namesake, embarking from Southhampton, England, destined for New York City.
Hmmm … that begs the question, or questions, with such an attention to detail, will this Titanic, which is scheduled to launch this year, also feature the design, material and construction imperfections as the original? And will whoever happens to be on board get to experience a ship going down?
Those are twisted thoughts, I admit, but at least I didn’t ask if Jack and Rose were going to be on board too.