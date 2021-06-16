Tuesday afternoon I’m driving down 4th Avenue, and I pass by the YCAT bus stop between 19th Street and 20th Street.
There are four people standing there, waiting.
Three of them have sought refuge in the shade of the light pole that stands at that location, lined up like soldiers, each trying to get a piece of the shade. It was a sad sight.
Which begs the question, why doesn’t YCAT or whoever is in charge of YCAT, do something about providing shade at its bus stops?
If I’m not mistaken, only four stops, in the City of Yuma, anyway, have benches and shade coverings (the Hotel del Sol doesn’t count).
That being said, with the daytime temperature expected to be sizzling for the next, well, four months, and this week in particular we’re in a tizzy and worried about folks dealing with the heat, why aren’t we concerned about the people who rely on YCAT to get around Yuma and the area, who have to stand out there and cook in the blistering sun?