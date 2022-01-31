The Arizona Interscho-lastic Association is a joke.
This body governs everything that goes on athletically at Arizona’s high schools, and is supposed to have the well being of the athletes as its top priority.
That includes limiting the amount of time students are out of the classroom, or as it states in its philosophy, “There is a need to maintain a proper balance between the academic programs and extracurricular activities of the member schools.”
Yet, last week the AIA placed three Yuma high schools, all of which will play football at the 4A level in 2022 and 2023, in three different Phoenix regions, instead of grouping them all into one region which would obviously reduce travel time and out of classroom time significantly.
This has been going on, well, forever, in regard to how the Yuma schools are regarded.
Someone needs to step up and ask what the heck is going on here, and why the AIA continues to cater to the Phoenix metro schools with an apparent total disregard for the outlying schools.