I could almost taste it, sweet revenge.
And then, it was gone.
I’m talking about the recently concluded NBA playoffs, in which the Phoenix Suns had a 2-0 lead over the Milwaukee Bucks and then lost the series 4-2.
When the Suns were up 2-0, there was probably nobody happier in the state or the world because of something that happened 50 years earlier.
That was the Arizona Class A State Basketball Tournament, when Parker faced Holbrook in the semifinals. Our coach, Fernando Maya, told us the key that night was going to be stopping Holbrook’s big gun, Jim Budenholzer. We didn’t, and lost, 62-61.
The coach of that Holbrook team was Vince Budenholzer.
Now, a half century later, the Suns were set to take down the Bucks and their coach, Mike Budenholzer, Vince’s youngest son.
It was going to be so sweet to finally get revenge, albeit in a twisted way, but it was going to be sweet anyway.
And then …
So, I suppose if you’re keeping score, it’s Budenholzers 2, Parker 0.