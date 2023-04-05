I got back from camping yesterday.
Spent two days at the base of the Superstition Mountains east of Phoenix, the same mountains where the legendary “Lost Dutchman’s Mine” is said to exist, somewhere, but no one knows where, hence the name.
Anyway, we did hike the area, and while we were not looking for the mine, we did find something – quiet, peace, relaxation and no anxiety.
No, I’m not talking about some weird ‘60s awakening here, what I’m saying is, we didn’t connect with the outside world for two whole days. We took a ton of photos, ate great food and sat around a campfire telling stories (no, seriously, we did, without s’mores, however, which sucked; that won’t happen again).
Yes, we had our cellphones, but we could have easily not had them.
In other words, there was no news of former President Trump’s indictment; nothing about the economy, China or Russia; nothing about the Final Four outcome, Major League Baseball, NBA or the upcoming NFL draft.
Oh my gosh was it nice!
