Wow, another year is coming to an end.
Where or where did the time go?
It seems like it was only yesterday that I was drooling over the new Girl Scouts cookie Adventurefuls, and here we are, ready to say adios to 2022 and hello to 2023.
But before we do, let’s make a promise to ourselves about how we’ll get through the new year. No, it’s not a New Year’s resolution. I do not believe in making resolutions, ever since I didn’t lose those 20 pounds a while back. Rather, this is a simple wish, a simple task, that won’t cost you a penny or a drop of sweat.
That promise is, in the coming year, let’s not judge each other by the color of our skin, our heritage, our age, our religious beliefs, our political standing and whether or not you think someone is a little off center because you may or may not like peanut butter and mayonnaise sandwiches.
What do you say? Easy, right?
That’s what I thought, so bring on 2023!
