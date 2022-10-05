I read an article that listed all of the holidays to celebrate in October.
One that caught my attention was “International Off-Road Day,” which is Saturday.
The description reads, “Off-roading enthusiasts don’t yearn for the road less traveled – they take it!”
Hmmm … I’m guessing it’s no coincidence that manufacturer Can-Am Off-Road originated the “holiday” in 2021.
Anyway, it goes on to say, “Off-road vehicles give access to the roughest terrain allowing you to experience the great outdoors in its wildest conditions … It means you can go even further and explore places you can’t get to with a traditional vehicle.”
That’s all fine and dandy, but after spending 12 years racing across the deserts of Arizona, California, Nevada, Colorado and Mexico, I know there are places you can go, and places you cannot go.
So, my advice to all of you “off-roaders” out there is, follow the rules and regulations, be courteous, and don’t be stupid. Don’t “yearn for the road less traveled” so much so that you screw it up for everyone else.
