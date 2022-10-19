Tuesday’s Opinion Page in the Yuma Sun included an editorial about safety points for young and upcoming motor vehicle operators.
It made me think back to my Driver Education class at Parker High School. I took the class as a junior. Along with the classroom work – which included those gory traffic crash movies – students were required to drive a number of hours to get a passing grade.
One day, my day to drive, we were on the old river road, and the speed limit changed from 50 to 35. I was slow on the brake, and the instructor, Mr. Siebert, looked over at me and said in a stern voice, “When the speed limit changes, you are required to be going that speed by the time you get to the sign.”
So, a few miles down the road, the speed limit went back up to 50 and, me being me, I asked, “So, I have to be doing 50 when I get to the sign?”
Mr. Siebert was not amused.