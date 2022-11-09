My dad never talked much about World War II.
He served in the U.S. Army, in the European Theater and the Pacific Theater.
My brother and I discovered he had been in the military when we found his field jacket hanging in the back of our guest room closet. When he got home from work that night, we asked him about it.
He didn’t have much to say, but after we pestered him, he told us about his having to do “KP” (kitchen patrol) while in Germany, and how many potatoes he had to peel.
Seriously?
He left the army with the rank of Master Sergeant, turning down a promotion to First Lieutenant because he wanted to get back home. He must have peeled a lot of potatoes to get that far.
Anyway, I don’t think my brother and I ever thanked him for what he did.
So, dad, with Veterans Day on Friday, thank you, and all of the soldiers who served with you! We are the greatest nation in the world because of you!
