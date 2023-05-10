I’m not one to stand in the way of progress, if it’s for the better.
But on a number of occasions recently, during the work week, I’ve had to navigate construction zones around Yuma, specifically on 16th Street and 24th Street, where eastbound traffic was closed down to one lane.
It was an absolute nightmare!
What made both cases worse was the fact that there were NO SIGNS, not one, in advance of the lane closures stating, “Right Lane Closed Ahead.”
And as you might expect, those in the right lanes who didn’t see the flashing merge arrows from four, five or six blocks away, have to squeeze into the left lane, where, on 24th Street, the line of traffic stretched from YRMC west past 22nd Drive.
So, I have to ask, why can’t the city or whoever is in charge have the contractor work on the weekends on these major streets? It would make things so much easier, with half the traffic to deal with.
My hair can’t get any grayer, I don’t think.