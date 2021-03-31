“Godzilla vs. Kong” is scheduled to open in theaters tomorrow.
I don’t know about you, but I’m going to have a hard time choosing which of these two movie icons to cheer for, the “King of the Monsters,” or “The Eighth Wonder of the World.”
On one hand, Godzilla kinda sorta saved the earth when he whipped “MUTO,” in the 2014 film “Godzilla.”
On the other hand, Kong saved a band of folks from a “Skull Crawler” and certain death in 2017’s “Kong: Skull Island.”
So both of them, on occasion, have helped mankind.
What some of you, especially you 20-somethings, might not know is this is a rematch of heavyweights. They fought once before, in 1962, in “King Kong vs. Godzilla.” That match was ruled a draw.
Most Kong fans agree that a woman led to his demise in his 1933 movie debut. And if he lets himself get distracted this time, falling from the Empire State Building won’t compare to Godzilla’s “atomic heat beam,” or “atomic breath.” That’s going to leave a scar.