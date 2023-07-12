Don’t assume.
Case in point.
Don’t assume.
Case in point.
My mother’s neighbor up in Parker sent me a photo via text message early Tuesday morning, showing what “appeared” to be water pouring out from under the kitchen door of my mother’s house (my mother does not reside there now as she is in assisted living).
Anyway, without any other input or information from the neighbor, and “assuming” a pipe had ruptured inside what is a 72-year-old house, my wife and I sped to Parker to assess the situation, fully anticipating the worst … repairing the plumbing, replacing walls and the wooden floor, carpet, tile, the whole gamut.
The city, meanwhile, was contacted and shut off the water main.
We made it in record time and found … not a drop of water inside the house. Nope. Bone dry.
What we did find was a broken sprinkler line in the backyard – about a 15-minute repair – which sprayed water on the kitchen door, which ran off the patio and into the neighbor’s backyard.
How do YOU spell relief?
