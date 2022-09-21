Welcome to the, um, 21st century.
In a trailer advertising the return of the television series “Chucky,” the horrible serial killer doll makes the statement, “I’ve killed more people than you have insta followers.”
Assuming Chucky is referring to Instagram, we now have horror film stars making references to today’s social media climate.
Seriously? What’s next?
I see there is yet another “Halloween” chapter coming out. Will Michael have a cell phone and be uploading TikTok videos of his antics?
Or, might we soon see “Friday the 13th” star Jason doing a Facebook Live production with each of his latest victims?
Oh, I know, Alien crying when it finds out that Predator has defriended him, or her.
I was never a fan of Chucky or any of the umpteen sequels because, well, it’s just not my type of scary flick.
Now, if they made a sequel of the 2007 movie “Trick r Treat,” I’d love to see the character “Sam” FaceTiming with the old guy, the killer bus driver, Mr. Kreeg.
Wow! Gave myself chills.
