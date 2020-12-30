I keep hearing people say how they can’t wait for 2020 to be over, to at least put these last nightmarish nine months behind us.
I get the impression that when the clock strikes 12 tomorrow night, many believe all of our troubles will vanish.
I’m sorry to say this, but I don’t think anything is going to change. Nope, not a thing.
And I don’t consider myself to be a pessimist. Honest. But I’m not looking forward to 2021 any more than I’m looking forward to the end of 2020.
Consider this. The Rose Bowl has been played annually since 1916, and since 1923 in iconic Rose Bowl Stadium. But on the first day of 2021, the Rose Bowl will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, due to COVID-19 restrictions. For the same reasons, there also will be no Rose Bowl Parade for the first time since 1890.
And there you have it. Starting with Day 1 of 2021, COVID-19 continues to change our lives.
So, happy new year ... maybe?