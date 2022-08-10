My wife and I had Chinese food last week.
As you might expect, the dinner came with fortune cookies.
Normally, I don’t care to read the messages.
Normally.
But last week, I did.
Mine read: “Expect a change in your life.”
Yeah right. I didn’t give it a second thought.
Well, as it turns out, there is a bit of a change. The job I first filled at the Yuma Sun umpteen years ago is again on my “to-do” list as I find myself helping out in the newspaper’s sports department. Or more to the point, I am the sports department, for a while.
Who knows, maybe I’ll do this until I retire. Then I can say that I exited the same way I came in – covering high school sports, except now there are eight schools on the radar. When I came to Yuma, there were four – Yuma, Kofa, Antelope and San Pasqual.
I would say “my how times have changed,” but then again, look at what I’m doing now, right?
