I don’t mind being cold. A good jacket and layers of clothing fix that.
I don’t mind being hot. As few layers as possible fix that.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
I don’t mind being cold. A good jacket and layers of clothing fix that.
I don’t mind being hot. As few layers as possible fix that.
I don’t even mind being wet. A good hat and rain gear fix that.
What I hate having to deal with, however, is wind. Nothing fixes that.
And according to the National Weather Service it’s supposed to be one windy son-of-a-gun today, with a wind advisory in effect until 5 p.m. (it actually was supposed to start blowing last night).
How bad is it supposed to be? “Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 to 60 mph expected.”
Yikes!
And there are gusts of 30-35 mph in the days ahead.
What really bothers me is sitting inside, listening to the wind howling. That freaks me out. Especially when you hear a thump and you’re afraid to go outside and see what it might be. It freaks out our dog and cats too.
So, until tomorrow, I really just might see you on the other side.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.