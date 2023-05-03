Today is “World Press Freedom Day.”
Accord-ing to un.org., May 3 is a day to “celebrate the fundamental principles of press freedom; assess the state of press freedom throughout the world; defend the media from attacks on their independence; and pay tribute to journalists who have lost their lives in the line of duty.”
I know what I am about to say, many journalists will not agree with, but in many ways I believe we have evolved into becoming our own worst enemy.
When I was in school I was taught in Journalism 101, to cover news events and write stories from the “middle of the road,” not leaning one way or another, not taking a stand, not voicing an opinion, just reporting the facts to allow the reader to make up their own mind.
I believe the journalism profession has strayed away from that principle.
As a matter fact when I was in school, I saw my classmates do just that, “manipulating the news.”
I hope I’ve kept my word.