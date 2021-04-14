I don’t think I’d make it as a major league pitcher.
Tasked with getting a dead branch out of the tree in our front yard, I tied a small rope to a 6-inch railroad spike, and tried to throw the spike up and over the branch, hoping it would drop down on the other side, and I’d pull on both ends of the rope and bring the branch down.
My wife came out to watch, and went back inside when I hit the storage shed in our back yard on one of my throws.
I questioned my abilities too, even though I had what was considered a strong arm in high school. Oh yeah, that was, well, a long time ago.
Anyway, I finally got the spike over the branch, tugged and tugged, and it came down.
Good thing too, because that was about the 40th throw, and my shoulder said, “Hey, dude, you aren’t in high school any more.”
So, throwing somewhere in the neighborhood of 60-70-80 pitches in a game … dream on.