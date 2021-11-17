A recent Letter to the Editor addressed the seemingly ongoing, non-stop plethora of television advertisements for Medicare supplemental programs.
I agree, I’m fed up with them too.
And here are just two reasons why.
First, NFL Hall of Famer Joe Namath is endorsing something called Medicare Advantage, and in an advertisement they have since changed, he talked about how great it was to get a discount on prescriptions, rides to the doctor, etc. Really, Joe Namath? Sorry but I can’t see Broadway Joe needing a ride to a doctor, much less a prescription discount.
Second, we have Jimmie “J.J.” Walker endorsing the same product. Hearing “Dy-No-Myte” when he was on “Good Times” was cool, but to resurrect it for this ad? Come on, Jimmie!
And on a non-medicare note, have you seen actor Kenan Thompson endorsing Autotrader? He tells his microwave, fridge and toaster that he’s been shopping for a car and it’s going to be delivered.
Seriously? This guy shopping on Autotrader?
Do these dudes and others prostituting themselves have no pride? I think not.