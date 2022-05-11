As high school graduations approach, I’m so very perturbed by a story about a school district in Colorado deciding to do away with the valedictorian honor.
This makes me think that this “participation ribbon” mentality has hit rock bottom.
The district, in a statement, said, “… learning is not a competition.”
I beg to differ.
The smartest and brightest kids in our schools know who they are and if you don’t think they’re each trying to out-do the other, think again.
My brother is a prefect example. He and a classmate went head to head for four years of high school to see who would emerge as the “smartest.”
Their reward was the deserved recognition. And their classmates didn’t feel cheated, they respected them for what they had achieved.
I find it interesting too that the Colorado school district will still have honor rolls, distribute GPA cords at graduation ceremonies and hand out other academic awards.
But they can’t acknowledge who is the No. 1 student in the class?
Give me a break!