I was talking with a friend yesterday and expounding about how smart my dad was, and how smart my brother is – two of the most intelligent people you would ever meet.
My friend said, “What about you?”
I said, “Um, no. I didn’t get that gene.”
My friend disagreed, and said I had a lot going too.
I agreed to disagree.
Case in point.
When my best friend and I were growing up in Parker we built a number of “clubhouses,” with the crown jewel being one we could actually stand up in, with a door, two windows, a “urinal,” and a second floor.
It would have been even grander if our plan for a cement floor had worked.
See, we collected a wheelbarrow – load of cement chunks from around town, filled the wheel barrow with water, and waited, and waited, and waited for the chunks of cement to “soften” so we could make our floor. Needless to say, our plan didn’t work.
As I was saying, not the brightest bulb in the tree.