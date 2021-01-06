I’m back on the television commercial kick.
Have you seen the one where the woman’s car won’t start, and the auto parts store person tells her it’s “the battery cable.”
You know me, I take things way too seriously, but how did the woman get to the auto parts store, if her car wouldn’t start?
And, have any of you had to replace the battery in your vehicle? If you have, I mean if you’ve actually done the work yourself, you know that the new battery cables, both positive and negative, have so much, for lack of a better term I’ll just say “gizmos” attached to the terminals, that you practically have to be a rocket scientist to figure out how to loosen them.
Finally, saying it’s “the battery cable,” like it’s no big deal, is ludicrous. If it is the cable, you’d better get some professional help.
All of which makes me wonder if the genius who thought up this advertisement has ever even looked under the hood of a car?
I doubt it.