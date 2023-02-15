There didn’t seem to be as much hubbub over the television advertise-ments during this year’s Super Bowl.
Maybe it’s a sign of the times?
I don’t know, but what I do know is, from what I saw, as a whole, they lacked the imagination and creativity of past years.
And why wasn’t there a Budweiser clydesdales ad?
Anyway, three that got my attention were for the movies “The Flash,” and “Air,” and the The Farmer’s Dog pet food.
Why did “The Flash” catch my attention? Because it’s got Michael Keaton back as Batman. I didn’t care for Keaton the first two times, so, enough said.
“Air,” on the other hand, I’ll definitely be checking out because it’s got Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, which is a good thing, and it’s about Michael Jordan. OK, not Jordan specifically, but the creation of the “Air Jordan” sneaker. This is going to be a good one!
And The Farmer’s Dog ad, well, if you weren’t at least teary-eyed after watching it, I don’t know what else to say.
